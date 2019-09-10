Milko Lazarov's "Aga" is the Bulgarian Proposal For an Oscar

The National Cinema Council, chaired by Vladimir Andreev, selected the film "Aga" by director Milko Lazarov for a Bulgarian proposal in the competition for the Academy Award for Foreign Film.



Co-produced by Germany, France and Bulgaria, with the participation of BNT, the film has won prestigious cinema honors.

Aga's screenwriters are Milko Lazarov and Simeon Ventzislavov. The camera work is done by Kaloyan Bozhilov, and the producer on the Bulgarian side is Veselka Kiryakova. The leading roles are Mikhail Aprosimov, Feodosia Ivanova, Galina Tikhonova and Sergei Egorov. The music is by Penka Kuneva.

About the movie:

In a yurt on the snow-covered fields of the North, Nanook and Sedna live following the traditions of their ancestors. Alone in the wilderness, they look like the last people on Earth. Nanook and Sedna's traditional way of life starts changing - slowly, but inevitably. Hunting becomes more and more difficult, the animals around them die from inexplicable deaths and the ice has been melting earlier every year. Chena, who visits them regularly, is their only connection to the outside world - and to their daughter Ága, who has left the icy tundra a long time ago due to family feud. When Sedna's health deteriorates, Nanook decides to fulfill her wish. He embarks on a long journey in order to find Ága.