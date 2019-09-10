European Commissioner for Health Arrives in Bulgaria Because of the ASF

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis arrives in Bulgaria. The reason - a meeting of experts about the African swine fever epidemic. Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva will also participate in the meeting.

The experts will discuss the spread of the contagion in Europe and outline actions to tackle the problem.

In order to eliminate the danger, the EU commissioner insists on strict measures for curbing the infection in Bulgaria - killing of domestic pigs and reducing the population of feral pigs - be continued.