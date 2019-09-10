Low Interest Rates on Loans Have Led to More Interest

In 2015, interest in lending returned. Last year and this year it was the strongest, caused by a fall in interest rates. For mortgage loans, interest rates are between 2.75% and 3.3%, which is historically low. This is commented by the credit consultant Tihomir Toshev on BNT.

In consumer lending, most countries in Europe have higher interest rates than Bulgaria.

Just over BGN 100,000 is the average growth of a mortgage loan in the country. Over 130,000 BGN is the average mortgage loan in the capital, given the higher property prices in Sofia.The risks are to overestimate our capabilities.

The growth of deposits is very serious - almost BGN 55 billion is currently in the banks. Because of low interest rates and high inflation, we are losing some of our savings, which means we are thinking of other investment options, he said.