The Distribution of the Resources in the European Commission Will be Announced Today

The structure and distribution of the resources in the new European Commission are becoming clear today.

At noon, the newly-elected chairman of the committee, Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to announce his final decision after the names of future commissioners were announced yesterday. Before taking office on 1 November, they must be heard by the European Parliament and approved by the European Council.

She managed to achieve the gender balance she was striving for. The new European Commission will have 13 women and 14 men. Two first Vice-Presidents are expected to be elected.

Maria Gabriel will be the Bulgarian representative on the committee. One of her most-mentioned spheres is Education and Culture.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov commented that Bulgaria will receive a "decent" portfolio, with three times more funding than the current one.