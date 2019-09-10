European Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis Arrives in Bulgaria

Health and Food Safety Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis arrives in Bulgaria today. Together with Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva, he will participate in a meeting of experts on African swine fever.



The Forum will gather information on outbreaks of disease in Europe and coordinate action to tackle the problem.

According to Vytenis Andriukaitis, the situation with the African swine fever remains very serious in our country. The penetration of the virus into Serbian territory is also an alarming sign. In order to eliminate the danger, the Commissioner insists that the strict measures to limit the infection in Bulgaria be continued.