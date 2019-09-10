Cloudy Skies but no Rain is Expected Today

It will be mostly sunny today, with occasional cloudy skies but no rain expected, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

There will be moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will reach 25C to 30C, in Sofia around 26C. Atmospheric pressure in the morning is close to average for the month and will stay almost unchanged throughout the day.