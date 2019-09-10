The Biggest Career Show 2019 Qualified Career Expo Starts Today

The largest Career Show 2019 Qualified Career Expo will take place on September 10 at Arena Armeec. Top 150 companies will be looking for specialists from over 2000 candidates who will attend the event. The Career Show 2019 is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Economy and is supported by a number of institutions and organizations.

Set on nearly 3 acres, in addition to meeting employers, the expo offers a total of 4 themed scenes - Career Boost, Life and Work Balance, Silicon Valley and Main Stage. In the program, the organizers include various lectures, discussions and workshops for career and personal development.

The Networking Zone brings together lecturers and specialists from Bulgaria and abroad, and topics cover the interest of IT professionals, high technology, career advice, work-life balance and other activities.

Candidate registration is completely free but mandatory and can be done quickly and easily here:

https://careershow.bg/register/

"With the Career Show, we're taking careers to a whole new level. Not only is the Expo the largest one for skilled staff, it also offers added value with its program. Specialists from some of the largest companies in Bulgaria will expect applicants with attractive offers and development opportunities. We have taken into account the needs of everyone who wants to attend, and even having a lunch break would be enough time to come to meet with employers and take part in the activities, ”the organizers said.

Career Show TV special will broadcast interesting interviews on the site and the event page on Facebook. The live opening ceremony as well as the Career Show TV program will be supported by streamer.bg.