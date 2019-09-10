Breast Cancer Now Often Affects Women Under 30

Lately, we have noticed many cases of young women with breast cancer. We are talking about ladies between 28-33 years, "said the manager of the Complex Oncology Centre in Plovdiv and the oncologist surgeon Dr. Parashkev Tsvetkov. He added that this was very rare at that age in the past.

Women are often diagnosed with "mastopathy," which later turns out to be breast cancer, so oncologists urge women to consult a specialist in the area in order the disease to be detected on time. Another advice for the women is to seek the help of a qualified doctor if they find a nodule or a firm area.