Breast Cancer Now Often Affects Women Under 30

Society » HEALTH | September 10, 2019, Tuesday // 06:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Breast Cancer Now Often Affects Women Under 30 www.pixabay.com

Lately, we have noticed many cases of young women with breast cancer. We are talking about ladies between 28-33 years, "said the manager of the Complex Oncology Centre in Plovdiv and the oncologist surgeon Dr. Parashkev Tsvetkov. He added that this was very rare at that age in the past.

Women are often diagnosed with "mastopathy," which later turns out to be breast cancer, so oncologists urge women to consult a specialist in the area in order the disease to be detected on time. Another advice for the women is to seek the help of a qualified doctor if they find a nodule or a firm area.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: breast cancer, young women, mastopathy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria