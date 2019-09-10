Ministry of the Interior: There May Be Traffic Flow Problems in the Capital Today

Traffic may be obstructed in the capital on Tuesday, the Interior Ministry reported.

In connection with the allowed protest rallies scheduled for today, September 10, the Interior Ministry informs the residents and guests of Sofia of possible traffic difficulties in some sections, as follows:

At 5 pm - in the area of ​​Independence Square (Largo) and Al. Battenberg. "

At 6 pm - the area of ​​the Sofia Court House, the procession will follow the route Vitosha Blvd. - Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. - Vasil Levski Blvd. - the National Assembly.

At 6.30 pm - in the area of ​​Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. and the intersections with Pavel Krasov and Dimitar Peshev Streets.