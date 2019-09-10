The British Parliament Will Vote the Early Elections

The vote obliges Boris Johnson's cabinet to comply with the decision. But ministers raised concerns about exactly what documents would be asked for them. Later last night, the House of Commons was expected to reject the early elections requested by the Prime Minister again. It will also be the last vote before the Parliament is dissolved for 5 weeks.

The proposal was adopted by 311 to 302 votes. It also requires the government to disclose its communications on the controversial plan to suspend parliament for five weeks, BTA reported.

Further information will be provided.