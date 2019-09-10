5.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Venezuela

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred 18 kilometres from the city of Araya, near the coast of Venezuela. No injuries or damages were reported as a result of the quake.

Shock waves were observed at a depth of just 5.9 kilometres in the sea, more than 200 kilometres from the capital of the Latin American state of Caracas.

