Five People Rushed to Hospital after Turbulence at a Flight to Germany

The plane landed due to turbulence at Tegel Airport in Berlin and, as a result of the incident, six people were hospitalized, according to the Berlin Fire Service.

"The plane arriving at Tegel Airport fell into a turbulence zone. After a safe landing, an ambulance doctor examined 13 people. Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, one passenger was more seriously injured," the fire department said in a statement on Twitter.

The incident happened with an "Airbus A319" traveling from Italy to Germany.

