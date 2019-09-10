Five People Rushed to Hospital after Turbulence at a Flight to Germany
The plane landed due to turbulence at Tegel Airport in Berlin and, as a result of the incident, six people were hospitalized, according to the Berlin Fire Service.
"The plane arriving at Tegel Airport fell into a turbulence zone. After a safe landing, an ambulance doctor examined 13 people. Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, one passenger was more seriously injured," the fire department said in a statement on Twitter.
The incident happened with an "Airbus A319" traveling from Italy to Germany.
- » Fire Delays the Sofia-Varna Express Train
- » At Least 30 People Were Injured in a Severe Accident between a Train and a Truck in Japan
- » Powerful Explosion Affected Three Buildings in Antwerp, There Are Injured
- » The Bodies of 25 Killed in a California Cruise Ship Fire Were Discovered
- » At Least 28 Injured after a Rap Concert Stage Collapsed in Germany
- » Not All Heroes Wear Capes: A Young Man Stopped a Moving Tram without a Driver on the Sofia Graf Ignatiev Boulevard