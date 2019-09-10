Fire Safety Week Begins

Despite the tense operational situation in the country, over 2000 fires have been extinguished in the last seven days. For the next year, firefighters across the country will hold Fire Safety Week. Traditionally, various initiatives will be organized to raise the culture of people for safe fire behaviour and other incidents.

The Week, which will run until September 13, will include days of open doors, demonstrations, study evacuations, history exhibitions, meetings with veterans and various community and charity campaigns.

As every year, the culmination will be the holiday of DG Fire Safety and Population Protection, which will be celebrated on the last day of the Week.