The EU's Galileo Satellite Navigation System Reaches 1 Billion Smartphone Users

Today, the European Galileo satellite navigation system will reach 1 billion smartphone users worldwide. This coincides with the 15th anniversary of the European Agency for Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GSA), the Commission's main partner in the operation of Galileo.

Since December 2016, Galileo has provided so-called 'Start-up services' that have already improved the daily lives of citizens and businesses by providing accurate location, navigation and timing signals.

Today, 95% of satellite chip smartphone companies create Galileo-compatible chips. Data for 1 billion users is based on the number of smartphones sold globally using Galileo. The actual number of Galileo users is higher. In Europe, all new model-approved vehicles are equipped with the eCall system that uses Galileo to communicate the location of the vehicle to emergency responders.

As of this year, Galileo has been integrated into truck digital tachographs (speed and distance recording devices) to ensure compliance with driving time rules and to improve road safety.