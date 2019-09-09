European Competition for Young Scientists Gathers International Experts in Sofia

The 31st edition of the EUCYS 2019 European Young Scientists Competition will take place from 11 to 18 September in Sofia. It will be visited by prominent scientists who will participate in the Science Café discussion, organizers said.

At the meeting, on September 16, at 5.30 pm in Hall 11 of the National Palace of Culture, the scientists will discuss the topic "Europe in 2050". and will answer questions from the public regarding the role of science and technology in building a European future.

The special guests with whom Bulgarian scientists, as well as those interested in innovation and technology, will exchange knowledge and experience, are Prof. Peter Littlewood - British physicist and professor at the University of Chicago with expertise in condensed matter physics, Prof. Grigory Kabatyanski - Professor at the Institute for Problems of Information Transmission for the Russian Academy of Sciences, Prof. Diana Mishkova - Professor of History and Director of the Center for Academic Studies in Sofia, and Dr. Claire Lee - Postdoctoral Fellow in Elementary Particle Physics. He works at the Brookhaven National Laboratory at the US Department of Energy.

The accompanying program of the Science Forum also includes the Open Doors Day on September 16 - from 9.30 am to 4 pm at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia. There the guests will be able to view the stands of the participants and their projects.

The European competition for young scientists EUCYS 2019 will conclude with the audio-visual spectacle "140 BPM", which is being organized for the celebration of Sofia. The show will include a DJ show featuring music ranging from folk music through jazz to classical, as well as 3D shows of landmarks, historical figures, as well as excerpts from popular literary works related to the capital. The program will end at 22.00 with fireworks.

The European Young Scientists Competition gives young people around the world, between the ages of 14 and 20, the opportunity to present their work in science to some of the world's most eminent scientists, as well as to get to know and share knowledge and experience with their peers, having similar interests. Bulgaria has been participating in the competition since 1998 under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Science, which, together with the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, have implemented the idea of ​​organizing the competition in Bulgaria. This year there is a record number of applications - 150 participants from 39 countries will submit 100 projects.

The Bulgarian team will include young scientists Zvezdin Bessarabov, Andrei Gizdov, and Nikolay Pashov, who have extensive experience in international scientific competitions. These contributions are supported by the Ministry of Education and Science and are part of its program for developing young talents.