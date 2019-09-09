Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva is the Only Candidate for IMF Director
September 9, 2019
World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva is the only candidate for IMF director, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.
Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, currently CEO of the World Bank, is unrivaled for the post of former managing director Christine Lagarde, who was elected to head the European Central Bank.
