Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva is the Only Candidate for IMF Director

Politics | September 9, 2019, Monday // 21:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva is the Only Candidate for IMF Director

World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva is the only candidate for IMF director, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Kristalina Georgieva of Bulgaria, currently CEO of the World Bank, is unrivaled for the post of former managing director Christine Lagarde, who was elected to head the European Central Bank.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria