Bulgaria: Bus Line 204 is Now under the Care of Sofia Municipality with New Vehicles

As of Monday, September 16, Line 204 will be taken over by Sofia Motor Transport EAD, the Sofia Municipality announced.

It will be serviced by new buses, with twice as much space as the current ones, and will be of the highest environmental class. They are part of the third batch of the 60 articulated MAN buses the municipality is delivering this year.

