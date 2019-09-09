Bulgaria's Ruling Party GERB Signed Framework Political Agreements with United Farmers and BDF

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 9, 2019, Monday // 20:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ruling Party GERB Signed Framework Political Agreements with United Farmers and BDF

GERB Chair Boyko Borisсov on September 9 signed framework political agreements for the local elections with United Farmers and Bulgarian Democratic Forum. On the part of the United Farmers party, the agreement was signed by the party's chairperson Petya Stavreva, and on the part of the Bulgarian Democratic Forum party, it was signed by Zhakline Toleva, reports BNT. 

In view of the successful partnership from the European elections this spring and the convincing victory they have achieved, the leaderships of GERB, United Farmers and the Bulgarian Democratic Forum agreed to continue the cooperation in the local elections as well.

The documents state that the structures of the GERB party can form coalitions with the United Farmers and the Bulgarian Democratic Forum for joint participation by nominating joint mayoral candidates and a joint list of municipal councilors.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria