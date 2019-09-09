Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Seeks to Revoke Bulgarian Citizenship of Foreign Nationals

Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov requested the Minister of Justice for withdrawal of the Bulgarian citizenship of Sergei Olegovich Druzhinin, Kair Zakhirovich Rakhimov, Vladislav Leonidovich Levitsky, Galina Olegovna Ulyutina, Magdi Kamil Kassabgui, and Mustafa Muhammad Hyusein Hemani, reports BNT. 

The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office had received reports from the State Agency for National Security about violations during a procedure for acquiring citizenship, as well as a failure to fulfill the obligations for maintaining investments undertaken as a basis for acquiring Bulgarian citizenship.

In the course of the investigation, the grounds for the cancellation of naturalization were identified in respect of two other foreign nationals. For each of them, the Chief Prosecutor has requested that the Minister of Justice asks the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to issue a decree to revoke the citizenship.

The Prosecutor’s office says that one of the cases involved Omru Dasuki, born in Giza in Egypt, granted Bulgarian citizenship in 2018, who had failed to make the investments he had promised.

The other person is Sahm Yagi, born in Jerusalem in Israel. The Prosecutor’s Office statement said that he had concealed facts that would have served as grounds for refusing citizenship and had failed to make the investments promised.

 
