Exhibition of Tarnovo Constitution to be Presented in European Parliament

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | September 9, 2019, Monday // 20:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Exhibition of Tarnovo Constitution to be Presented in European Parliament

An official ceremony in the European Parliament in Brussels will mark on 10 September 2019 the 140th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly and the adoption of the Constitution of Tarnovo, said the press office the National Assembly.
The exhibition presenting facts about these important events for Bulgaria will be opened at 6:00 pm by National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva and European Parliament Speaker David Sassoli. Tsveta Karayancheva will present him with luxury copies of the Tarnovo Constitution and the Silver Constitution, donated by the National Assembly.
The guests will be greeted by the performance of the soloists of the Plovdiv Opera. In 2019 Plovdiv is the European Capital of Culture.
Before the ceremony, Tsveta Karayancheva and her parliamentary delegation will speak with David Sassoli.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria