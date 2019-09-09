Exhibition of Tarnovo Constitution to be Presented in European Parliament

An official ceremony in the European Parliament in Brussels will mark on 10 September 2019 the 140th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly and the adoption of the Constitution of Tarnovo, said the press office the National Assembly.

The exhibition presenting facts about these important events for Bulgaria will be opened at 6:00 pm by National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva and European Parliament Speaker David Sassoli. Tsveta Karayancheva will present him with luxury copies of the Tarnovo Constitution and the Silver Constitution, donated by the National Assembly.

The guests will be greeted by the performance of the soloists of the Plovdiv Opera. In 2019 Plovdiv is the European Capital of Culture.

Before the ceremony, Tsveta Karayancheva and her parliamentary delegation will speak with David Sassoli.