Using FSC Products by Everyone Helps Contribute to Forest Conservation

Through responsible consumption and choosing FSC-labelled products, everyone can contribute to forest conservation, the head of the Forests Program at WWF, Nelly Doncheva, said in relation to a campaign conducted by the organization entitled "If they could talk - they would ask you about something". In her words, consumers are urged to search for wood products bearing the label of the international FSC certification system. The purpose of the campaign, in which Bulgaria is participating for the first time, is that at the beginning of the new school year pupils and their parents buy notebooks, pencils, and notebooks bearing the distinctive FSC label. "What does the FSC label mean on wood products? It means that a certain area of the centuries-old forests is left without economic and human intervention, that the habitats of rare and endangered species are protected, the water currents are preserved and biotope trees are not cut down. It also means that workers involved in logging and other forestry activities are equipped with protective clothing, they use gentle equipment, no pesticides, and highly toxic chemicals and no GMOs – all this happens in certified forests, she explained.

Products with the FSC label can be found on the Bulgarian market, with the price being in the same range as non-certified products, Doncheva added.