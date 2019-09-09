Mayor Talks About many Advantages of Investing in Bulgaria's Sliven Region

There are many advantages of investing in the Sliven region, Mayor of Sliven Stefan Radev told Focus Radio in relation to a memorandum signed between the municipality and the Industrial Zones National Company. In his words, in addition to outside investors, the local city companies also are expanding their projects. A detailed development plan is in place, which includes land for investors, as well as Mayor Radev, said.

"We have been working with the nearby municipalities for a long time – mostly with Yambol, to promote each other, to offer this destination for investment, and when we talk about the whole region, we can now offer significant advantages in terms of scale, labor force, educational establishments, infrastructure in the area. We are talking about an area with a population of about 300,000 people," the mayor explained.

He also said that the main investment issues are related to the labour force and logistics. Over the last year, there has been an increase in the number of students in vocational high schools, and the staff of this type of education is the backbone of the industry, the mayor added.