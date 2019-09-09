Borissov: About BGN 1 billion is Given For Repairs in the Field of Education

About BGN 1 billion is allocated for educational infrastructure in the country. This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during the opening of the modernization of the training facility of the National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski" on Gurgulyat St. 1.

The total financing of the site is 3 755 636 BGN, with national funding amounting to 525 000 BGN

The renovation of the Academy's teaching base includes the renovation of the old building and the construction of a new sports hall.

New facilities and equipment for the training halls and study rooms, the conference room, the library, the reading room, as well as the fitness room and changing rooms are provided at the National Sports Academy training facility.

Updating the NSA material base and improving the learning process will facilitate the introduction of new training methods for young people. Improved conditions and modern training and sports halls and classrooms will stimulate students' motivation for better activity in mastering their knowledge and subsequent realization of their work.