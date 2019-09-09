Emergency Landing of a Finnair Plane Due to the Death of a Passenger on Board

Bulgaria: Emergency Landing of a Finnair Plane Due to the Death of a Passenger on Board

A Finnair Airlines plane flying from Helsinki to Paris landed an emergency in the Finnish city of Turku due to the death of a passenger on board, RIA Novosti reports.


The airline's press service says the plane made an unplanned landing in Turku because of a sick passenger.

According to a police report in Southwest Finland, there is a report of a deceased passenger aboard Finnair. Police teams arrived at Turku Airport. There is no suspicion of a crime.

An investigation into the causes of death is ongoing.

The plane has already took off to Paris.

