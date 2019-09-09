Ursula von der Leyen Approved the List of Proposals For New Commissioners

For Bulgaria, the name of Commissioner Maria Gabriel is confirmed.



Newly-elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that she has approved the list of proposals for new commissioners to submit to the European Parliament, BTA reported.

For Bulgaria, the name of Commissioner Maria Gabriel is confirmed. It is specified that tomorrow at noon, Ursula von der Leyen will present the distribution of responsibilities in the new EC.



The announcement shows that Romania has approved Rovana Plumb. It was one of the two names proposed by Bucharest.

Romanian authorities are the only ones who have responded to Ursula von der Leyen's desire to nominate a man and woman as commissioner in order to achieve gender balance in the new commission.

Ursula von der Leyen’s team of commissioners must now get the approval of the Parliament before it can replace the incumbent administration of current EU Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker.