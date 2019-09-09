A Backpack Graveyard Appeared at the UN Headquarters

Мore than 3,700 backpacks, arranged in rows as gravestones in a cemetery, were on display yesterday at the UN headquarters in New York. With this, UNICEF wants to draw attention to children victims of conflict, DPA reported.

Each of the 3758 UNICEF project backpacks symbolizes the loss of one child's life in conflict zones in 2018, the organization said in a statement.

“UNICEF backpacks have always been a symbol of hope and childhood possibility,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “In just two weeks, world leaders gathering at the UN General Assembly will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This installation should remind them of the stakes.” .

The 2019 report of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflicts states that over 12,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict zones last year and these are only verified facts - in reality the number may be much higher, adds DPA.

“As many children go back to school this week, we are drawing attention to the thousands of children killed in conflict zones and whose tragic loss will forever be felt in their homes, classrooms and communities around the world,” said Fore. “The remarkable gains made for children in the last 30 years clearly show what we can do if we harness the political will to put children first.”