A Backpack Graveyard Appeared at the UN Headquarters

Society | September 9, 2019, Monday // 13:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Backpack Graveyard Appeared at the UN Headquarters www.pixabay.com

Мore than 3,700 backpacks, arranged in rows as gravestones in a cemetery, were on display yesterday at the UN headquarters in New York. With this, UNICEF wants to draw attention to children victims of conflict, DPA reported.

Each of the 3758 UNICEF project backpacks symbolizes the loss of one child's life in conflict zones in 2018, the organization said in a statement.

UNICEF backpacks have always been a symbol of hope and childhood possibility,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. “In just two weeks, world leaders gathering at the UN General Assembly will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. This installation should remind them of the stakes.” .

The 2019 report of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflicts states that over 12,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict zones last year and these are only verified facts - in reality the number may be much higher, adds DPA.

“As many children go back to school this week, we are drawing attention to the thousands of children killed in conflict zones and whose tragic loss will forever be felt in their homes, classrooms and communities around the world,” said Fore. “The remarkable gains made for children in the last 30 years clearly show what we can do if we harness the political will to put children first.”  

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: backpack, children, war conflict, UNICEF, UN
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria