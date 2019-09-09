Hundreds of Students Formed Human Chains in Hong Kong in Support of the Anti-Government Protests

Hundreds of high school students formed human chains on the streets of Hong Kong today in support of the anti-government protests following a week of clashes in the Chinese-ruled metropolis, Reuters reported.

The metro stations, which were closed yesterday during violent clashes between protesters and police, have reopened today.

Yesterday, Hong Kong’s police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse aggressively rallying demonstrators in a busy Causeway Bay shopping district.

Tens of thousands have filled the streets of Hong Kong in a march to the US Consulate to call on the US Congress to pass a proposed sanctions bill against Hong Kong government officials accused of violating fundamental freedoms, DPA reported.

