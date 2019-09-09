The Bulgarian Who Went Missing in Maidstone Was Found Dead

The unidentified body, discovered in Maidstone in May, is of a Bulgarian who was reported missing earlier this year, British police said.

The 39-year-old Nikola Georgiev of Maidstone was reported missing about 6 months ago. He was last spotted on Upper Stone Street in Maidstone around 8pm on Sunday March 17, "24 Hours" reported.

10 days later, police in Kent issued an appeal for information about the missing Nicholas and described him as a medium-sized man with short black hair. He was said to have ties to Brighton in Sussex, ITV News reported.

In April, detectives made another appeal, saying they wanted to speak with members of the local Bulgarian community who may know him and can provide information about his whereabouts. However, there was no result.

Kent police say officers were called to a property in Maidstone on Thursday (May 16th) after an unidentified body was found.