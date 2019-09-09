Bulgarians in Brussels Work mainly as Cleaners and Builders

Bulgarian citizens, legally settled in Brussels, work mainly as cleaners and builders. This is shown by data presented in local media quoted by BTA.

EU foreigners make up 23% of the capital's population. Most often, European immigrants are between the ages of 25 and 54. The proportion of immigrant women from the newly-acceded EU countries is higher, with only, Bulgaria, Romania and Poland experiencing numerical superiority of immigrant men.

Brussels has a population of 1.2 million, of which 275,000 are EU immigrants. The share of these foreigners increased between 2000 and 2018 by 130,000. The share of European immigrants in the capital is steadily increasing, with the exception of the number of Britons and Greeks. Since 2016, there has been a hold on the influx of newly arrived Europeans, possibly due to the lack of new EU enlargements.

