US Expert: The Bahamas after Dorian Are almost as if Nuclear Bombs Have Fallen on Them

The head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mark Green, compared the damage from the Dorian hurricane in the Bahamas with the nuclear bomb, reported. Green said he flew a plane to the Bahamas to monitor the damage caused by the storm of Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands.

The Dorian passed through the Bahamas last Sunday with a fifth-degree category and gusts of up to 300 km / h.

So far, 43 people have been reported dead, but their number is expected to rise.

Prime Minister Hubert Minis called the loss of life "catastrophic and devastating".

Mark Green told Reuters: "I was struck by the nature of the devastation. There are parts of Abaco and the Bahamas that do not show much damage. Then there are clusters and communities that have been devastated, almost as if nuclear bombs have fallen on them. ”

USAID says it is working with the Bahamas government to provide emergency shelter, medical care, food and water.

So far, about 3,500 people have been evacuated to Nassau. On Saturday, a 1400-person cruise ship docks in Riviera Beach, Florida.

Officials acknowledged that Nassau would struggle to shelter all people in need.

According to the UN World Food Program, about 70,000 people need food and shelter. The islands have a population of about 400,000 people.