Mostly Sunny Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 26C and 31C

It will be mostly sunny today with occasional cloudy skies – in the morning in some lowlands, the visibility will be reduced. This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Scattered showers are only expected in some mountainous areas.

There will be light east-northeast wind, increasing to moderate in some parts of the country. Maximum temperatures will range mostly between 26C and 31C, in Sofia around 27C.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 26-27C. The temperature of the seawater is 24-25C.