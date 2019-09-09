The Decision whether Bulgaria Will Receive Additional Funds to Combat ASF Will Be Made by the End of the Year

By the end of the year at the latest, we expect a decision whether Bulgaria will receive additional funds from the European budget to combat (African swine fever) ASF; measures at European level are needed, MEP from GERB/EPP Andrey Novakov told Focus Radio. Despite the measures taken, it is difficult to be protected against ASF, when the disease is raging in neighbouring countries, he said, adding that the disease is difficult to control because of the free movement of people and goods.

"That is why I believe that these EUR 45 million should be given to the most affected farmers in Bulgaria and the other EU countries. What I have suggested is doubling the Agricultural Crisis Fund from 20 million to 40 million, and increasing the Prevention Fund by another 25 million, to about 170 million. These funds to be used for compensating farmers and taking biosecurity measures in all affected countries from 1 January 2020, we see that we now need measures at the European level to protect the entire continent," Novakov said.

He further said there is no risk that thus Bulgaria will be deprived of other necessary funds, adding that his Romanian counterparts have made similar proposals that have got support.

