Crisis for Young Doctors in Bulgaria, in only 5 Years 98% of of Family Doctors Will Be over 50

Every second doctor is over 51 years old. The data is from the Bulgarian Medical Association. Over 60% of the people in white aprons advance to the "third age" column quickly and safely. A quarter of the doctors are already in retirement age. The National Association of General Practitioners estimates that only in 5 years, 98 percent of family doctors will be over 50.

In addition to the crisis for young doctors, there is already a serious shortage of specific specialists. More than 400 paediatricians are being sought, vacancies for family doctors are about 450. This worrying data was also discussed in the international medical congress, which is being held in Sofia this weekend.

Assoc. Prof. Stanimir Sirakov from St. Ivan Rilski University Hospital, explained to Nova TV that the working conditions for the young specialists are not good. "Most of them are looking for an realization in other countries. You are working against an administrative machine that does not help but hinders. Many colleagues are discouraged," Assoc. Prof. Sirakov said regarding the lack of young specialists.

According to him, the measure of the state to pay 3 years of doctors’ specialization does not help. "This is not enough, because if they are given a chance for greater realization, then they will see a reason to stay here," said Assoc. Prof. Sirakov.

UEFA President Assoc. Prof. Andrey Kehayov explained that this problem should be addressed in a comprehensive way. "The state is making some steps. In Bulgaria, it is investing in high technology, which, but better conditions are also needed in order for the country to retain its young specialists," he said.