Explosion at a Culinary Festival in Germany, more than 10 Were Injured
14 people were injured in a traditional cooking arts festival in the western German region of Siegerland, BTA reported.
Six of the injured were in serious condition and were rushed to specialist hospitals in the Ruhr region and Cologne by helicopters, police added.
Although the exact causes of the incident are still unclear, police have ruled out a gas explosion. According to the forces of order, raining drops may have fallen on one of the festival pans, causing the explosion.
The Police is investigating the incident, with firefighters and a large rescue team working at the scene. It is unclear how many people attended the festival in Freudenberg.
