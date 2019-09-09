Bulgaria Is One of the Leaders in the EU in Death Cases Which Could Have Been Prevented

Bulgaria is at the forefront and at the end of two new charts by Eurostat and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development on premature death in the European Union. This is a published report of the European Statistical Office. These are deaths that have occurred but were preventable.

It turns out that in 2016, some 1.7 million people, aged under 75, died in the European Union. Of those deaths, 1.2 million were premature and 741,000 were preventable, statistics show.

Bulgaria ranks on the fifth place in the number of preventable deaths. 29.7% of those who died in Bulgaria in 2016 before the age of 75 could have been cured. Romania is the leader in the negative ranking, with 31.9%, followed by Slovakia (30.8%), Lithuania (30.1%) and Malta (30%). Bulgaria shares the fifth place with Latvia. France, on the other hand, is the most recent - only 19.3%.

At the same time, however, Bulgaria is one of the EU countries with the least number of deaths which were avoidable but weren’t prevented. In Bulgaria, 35.4% of the deaths of people under 75 in 2016 were preventable.

This places Bulgaria first in the ranking. After Bulgaria is Cyprus, with 39.2% and Malta, with 39.9%. Slovenia is the last - with 53.5%. death cases which could have been prevented, but weren’t - as example, death that can be avoided by effective public health and preventive action - a kind of pre-treatment. And treatable diseases are those that can be cured in hospital and through hospital treatment. The number one preventable disease is the heart attack, statistics show. In 2016, 174,000 people in the EU died from a heart attack, which could have been avoided. Cancer of the lungs and larynx is the second such disease - 168,000 died, and strokes are the third - 87,000 deaths.