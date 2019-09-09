26 Independent Candidates Enter the Moscow Parliament
26 independent candidates enter the local parliament of Moscow. Yesterday local government elections were held in 85 regions of Russia.
Turnout in Moscow was 21.6%, slightly more than the vote in 2014. In addition to the independent candidates, representatives of the Communist Party and the Yabloko and Just Russia formations will enter the local parliament.
The election campaign for the Moscow Parliament has come together with massive protests. The reason - the authorities refused to register dozens of independent candidates to vote.
- » Russia Urged Europe to Clarify its Position on the Iranian Nuclear Agreement
- » Vladimir Putin is on a Working Visit to Italy
- » Putin: The EU Has Lost Nearly 5 Times More Than Russia For 5 Years of Sanctions Against It
- » At Least 37 Confirmed Dead After Explosion in Block of Flats in Eastern Russia
- » Moscow Concerned Over NATO, EU Attempts to Strengthen Presence in Balkans
- » Russia Holds Drills in Black Sea Region Amid Ukraine Tensions