26 Independent Candidates Enter the Moscow Parliament

26 independent candidates enter the local parliament of Moscow. Yesterday local government elections were held in 85 regions of Russia.

Turnout in Moscow was 21.6%, slightly more than the vote in 2014. In addition to the independent candidates, representatives of the Communist Party and the Yabloko and Just Russia formations will enter the local parliament.

The election campaign for the Moscow Parliament has come together with massive protests. The reason - the authorities refused to register dozens of independent candidates to vote.

