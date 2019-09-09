New Debate and Voting on the Brexit Saga

World » EU | September 9, 2019, Monday // 07:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Debate and Voting on the Brexit Saga

The saga of Brexit continues - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected today to propose a second endorsement of early elections in mid-October.

However, on Friday, the opposition announced it would not support such a request. The final vote on the Brexit blocking bill without a deal is also planned for today. If approved, London will have the opportunity to request another three-month postponement of leaving the EU.

According to local media, Cabinet Johnson will try to circumvent the law if it gets the green light.

A number of European countries, led by France, have already expressed their firm belief that they see no point in delaying another Brexit.

Today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar.

 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, UK, Boris Johnson, Leo Varadkar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria