New Debate and Voting on the Brexit Saga

The saga of Brexit continues - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected today to propose a second endorsement of early elections in mid-October.

However, on Friday, the opposition announced it would not support such a request. The final vote on the Brexit blocking bill without a deal is also planned for today. If approved, London will have the opportunity to request another three-month postponement of leaving the EU.

According to local media, Cabinet Johnson will try to circumvent the law if it gets the green light.

A number of European countries, led by France, have already expressed their firm belief that they see no point in delaying another Brexit.

Today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar.