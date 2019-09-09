Today is the Deadline For Submitting Bids For Cleaning Sofia

Today is the deadline for submitting bids to the Sofia Municipality for cleaning Sofia and collecting waste over the next 5 years.

Initially, the deadline was August 21, but after that it was extended. The total procurement amounted to BGN 430 million.

The territory of the Metropolitan Municipality is divided into seven cleaning zones. Each company can apply for a maximum of two zones. If there are appeals, the procedure may be delayed. The current contracts expire in the summer of 2020.

Sofia's garbage and the upcoming public procurement prompted a pre-election dispute between current mayor Yordanka Fandakova and her opponent, Maya Manolova.