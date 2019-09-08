The Shortage of Doctors in Bulgaria is Deepening

By the end of the summer, with the issue of compulsory health cards for students, a worrying topic is posed - every second doctor is over 51 years old. The data is from the Bulgarian Medical Association. Over 60% of people in white aprons quickly and safely advance to the "third age" column. One-quarter of the doctors are already in retirement age, informs NOVA.

The National Association of General Practitioners estimates that 98% of family doctors will be over 50 in just 5 years.

In addition to the crisis for young doctors, there is already a serious shortage of specific specialists. More than 400 pediatricians are being sought, vacancies for family doctors are about 450. This worrying data did not escape the guests of the jubilee international medical congress, which is being held in Sofia this weekend.

Prof. Stanimir Sirakov from St. Ivan Rilski University Hospital, explained that the working conditions for young specialists are not good. "Most of them are looking for an outward realization. You are working against an administrative machine that does not help but hinders. Many colleagues are discouraged," said Assoc. Prof. Sirakov.

According to him, the measure of the state to pay 3 years of specialization to doctors does not help. "This is not enough, because if they are given a chance for greater realization, then they will see a reason to stay here," said Assoc. Prof. Sirakov.





