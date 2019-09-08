England 4-0 Bulgaria, Third Consecutive Defeat for Manager Balakov

Sports | September 8, 2019, Sunday // 10:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: England 4-0 Bulgaria, Third Consecutive Defeat for Manager Balakov

Bulgaria's national team recorded a 0-4 loss to England in Wembley's European qualification. The Tricolors can definitely regret the big defeat after allowing several easy goals to Harry Kane. The Three Lions captain was distinguished by his hat trick and an assist.

Balakov became Bulgaria's first manager in 55 years, starting with three losses after two defeats in June - 1: 2 from the Czech Republic and 2: 3 from Kosovo. This time against the Lions, however, it was one of the two best teams in the world, according to Captain Popov. The tricolor, already in a series of eight consecutive games without success, failed to work a miracle against one of the favorites for the Euro 2020 title, which was backed by 80,000 in the stands.

Our team remained with two points from five games in the group, ranking fifth. England is the leader in the group with nine points and 14 goals scored in three matches, with one point more than Kosovo.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria