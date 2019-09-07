Wikipedia Was Hacked

The online encyclopedia Wikipedia has announced that it has become the target of cyberattack, which has halted the site. 

Wikipedia has been experiencing intermittent outages today as a result of a malicious attack. We're continuing to work on restoring access.” the platform announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, users of the encyclopedia reported that there was no access to the site late on Friday night and early on Saturday. Almost the entire territory of Europe, the western parts of Russia, several countries in the Middle East, parts of America were affected.

94% of Wikipedia users have had difficulty accessing the site and 5% have not been able to access the site with their username and password.

