Fourth Death Case due to E-Cigarette in the US

The first e-cigarette death case in Los Angeles has been registered. This is the fourth such fatal incident in the United States in two weeks, BNT reported.

The local health department issued warnings to all consumers of such products. It is not yet known what is the exact cause of the lung injury of the deceased.

According to the World Health Organization, e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, but the long-term health effects are still unclear.

