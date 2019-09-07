UK Lawmakers Are Preparing Lawsuits against Boris Johnson if He Refuses to Postpone Brexit

British lawmakers, including those expelled from the Conservative Party of Boris Johnson, are preparing lawsuits in case the prime minister refuses to ask for Brexit to be postponed if he is obliged to do so through a law to block Brexit without a deal, BNR reports.

The bill requiring Boris Johnson to postpone the UK's exit date to avoid Brexit without a deal on October 31 is expected to be approved by the Queen on Monday. The prime minister, however, said it was "better to be dead in the ditch than to ask for a postponement."

Now the deputies are reuniting and are ready to go to court if the measure is required to be enforced. On Friday, a bill drafted across the political spectrum envisioning the prime minister to extend the date of departure until the end of January, unless parliament approved the agreement by October 19, was also approved by the House of Lords, having previously been voted on in the House of Lords. the municipalities.

Although the government has announced that it will comply with the law, Johnson said it only obliged him to write to Brussels asking for a "senseless delay" for Brexit.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson had said he would never ask for a new postponement, and this has raised speculation that ministers will try to look for loopholes in the law.

The prime minister sees a snap general election as the only way out of the situation, but parliament is blocking the measure so far.