Citizens and Institutions Laid Wreaths and Flowers at Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg
Citizens and institutions have laid wreaths and flowers at the Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg on this 6 September to mark the 134th anniversary of the reunification of Bulgaria, FOCUS News Agency reports.
Wreaths were laid by hundreds of citizens, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Sofia mayoral candidate Maya Manolova and MPs.
Wreaths and flowers were laid on behalf of President Rumen Radev, National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, GERB Group, BSP National Council, ministries of education and culture, and others.
- » 29th Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons to be Held at National Palace of Culture in Bulgaria
- » EC: The Roma Community in Bulgaria do not Trust the Police and Justice System
- » Changes of the Traffic Movement in Sofia because of a Sport Event
- » PM Borisov: The Unification of Bulgaria is a Great and Deserved Victory
- » The Great Journey For the Holiday Continues
- » Commission in the EP Approves Christine Lagarde as Head of the ECB