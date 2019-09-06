Citizens and Institutions Laid Wreaths and Flowers at Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 6, 2019, Friday // 20:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Citizens and Institutions Laid Wreaths and Flowers at Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg Twitter: @emilageorgiev

Citizens and institutions have laid wreaths and flowers at the Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg on this 6 September to mark the 134th anniversary of the reunification of Bulgaria, FOCUS News Agency reports.
Wreaths were laid by hundreds of citizens, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Sofia mayoral candidate Maya Manolova and MPs.
Wreaths and flowers were laid on behalf of President Rumen Radev, National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, GERB Group, BSP National Council, ministries of education and culture, and others.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria