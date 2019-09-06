Citizens and Institutions Laid Wreaths and Flowers at Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg

Citizens and institutions have laid wreaths and flowers at the Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg on this 6 September to mark the 134th anniversary of the reunification of Bulgaria, FOCUS News Agency reports.

Wreaths were laid by hundreds of citizens, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, Sofia mayoral candidate Maya Manolova and MPs.

Wreaths and flowers were laid on behalf of President Rumen Radev, National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, GERB Group, BSP National Council, ministries of education and culture, and others.