29th Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons to be Held at National Palace of Culture in Bulgaria

From 6 to 8 September 2019, the 29th Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons will take place at the National Palace of Culture, said the organizers.

The Chairman of the Congress’ Organising Committee is Prof. Dr. Gencho Nachev, Director of St. Ekaterina University Hospital. Around 1,500 guests from all over the world, prominent thoracic, vascular and cardiac surgeons, are expected to attend the congress. Participants from more than 40 countries worldwide have registered for the event. The lecturers include 25 of the world's most renowned surgeons from the three specialties.

The congress will be opened with an official ceremony from 09:00 to 09:30 am in Hall 3 of the National Palace of Culture. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will welcome the participants in the prestigious forum. The ceremony will also be attended by the Chairperson of the National Health Committee Dr. Daniela Daritkova, Minister of Health Kiril Ananiyev, heads of medical facilities, and others.

A wide range of topics will be addressed at the congress, including new technologies and innovations in cardiac surgery, emergency coronary surgery, thoracic and thoracoscopic surgery, neonatal cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, the challenges of lung and heart transplantations 50 years later. A highlight of the scientific program will be a joint session between the various world, European and Bulgarian professional societies and their effective interaction in the field of new medical discoveries and practices.