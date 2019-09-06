The Second Largest Software Company in Bulgaria Opens a New Office with 200 People in Sofia

The second-largest software company on the Bulgarian market - the international Paysafe, has opened a second office in Sofia, thus expanding its team. It is located in a business building, part of the Garitage Park complex, located in Bistritsa near the Ring Road. The office occupied by the company is located over 2000 square meters, employing nearly 200 people who specialize in information technology, information security and financial services provided by the company. This is clear from an official announcement.

"Our growth in Sofia and the investment in another modern office follow the principles of Paysafe to support the career development of our employees and provide excellent working conditions," commented Miroslav Bozhilov, the country's director. "A large number of retail and leisure facilities planned in the near future in the complex will provide additional services and amenities for our staff, including access to a swimming pool, gyms and children's and green playgrounds," he added.

Paysafe's first office in the capital is located in the tallest building in the country - Capital Fort on Tsarigradsko Shosse Boulevard. The company occupies five floors and employs over 1,000 people. The company in our country is part of the international group Paysafe Group, which is a leading global provider of complete payment solutions. The main business of the company is related to payment processing, digital portfolios, and online money solutions. It employs around 3000 people globally.

As for the luxury Garitage Park complex, which includes residential and office buildings, its construction began in 2016 and the first phase of construction has already been completed. The investment in it amounts to 180 million euros, and the total built-up area will be 380 thousand square meters.

Earlier last year, Garitage Park also attracted the first major tenant in the software industry. VMware then signed a lease on more than 20,000 square feet of office space. This became the largest transaction in the segment concluded in our market. Later that year, two more leading industry names announced they would relocate their teams to Garitage Park. These were Milestone Systems and Atos, along with Euroccor.