FlixBus, The Biggest Bus Transportation Company in Europe and Operates in Bulgaria, Buys the Largest Carrier in Turkey

September 6, 2019, Friday
Europe's largest bus carrier, Germany's FlixBus, has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Turkey's Kamil Koç, a leading long-distance carrier in our southern neighbor. Its network is about to be integrated into that of FlixBus. Kamil Koç operates services to 61 cities across Turkey, with over 20 million passengers in 2018.

"The company will be gradually integrated into the extensive FlixBus network, which already offers over 350,000 daily connections to more than 2,000 destinations in 28 European countries and the United States," the German group said. The deal will become a fact after approval by the regulatory authorities.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Kamil Koç into the family to launch a new era in the Turkish mobility market. After evaluating the business, we will work to expand the existing network even more and optimize demand schedules," said the founder and FlixBus CEO Jochen Engert.

The German leading bus carrier has been working on the Bulgarian market since 2018, starting with trips from the capital to Hungary, Austria, and Romania. In the spring of this year, the first shipments from Plovdiv started. The first routes announced were to Szeged, Budapest, and Vienna. Last week it became clear that new destinations will be added from Sofia and Plovdiv - Zagreb, Ljubljana, Falich, Salzburg and Munich.

