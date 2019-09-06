The New Service for Shared Scooters Lime is Now Entering the Bulgarian Market

The Lime Shared Electric Scooter Service is now available in Sofia after reaching a number of capitals in Eastern Europe. The company is the first to offer such a service in the city, and it is the largest in the world in the segment. 150 scooters will be available for people in the capital, according to an official announcement of the company. Scooters can be used after users download the Lime mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS. In order to "unlock" a scooter, they have to pay BGN 1.50, with this amount being charged 30 cents for each minute of riding.

"Sofia is a great city and we are truly excited to launch our services here. We believe that citizens are ready to welcome this shared micro-mobility solution in the city and to" unlock "their new urban lifestyle," commented Lime representative Tomasz Toth.

"We are working with the City of Sofia to provide a fun, engaging and intelligent solution to some challenges, such as congestion and air pollution. We would like to encourage residents to park their cars and move to a destination faster and more environmentally friendly. electrical drones, "he adds.

According to BloombergTV Bulgaria, Lime does not yet have a manager for Bulgaria, which has been in demand for several months. For starters, Tomasz Thoth will lead operations in the country. The company is the largest electric scooter sharing company in the world, with its services available in more than 40 cities in 18 European countries. Outside the Old Continent, Lime operates in more than 100 cities on five continents. Regionally Lime is accessible in Prague, Budapest, Bucharest, Athens, Thessaloniki, and others.