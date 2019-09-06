Fire Delays the Sofia-Varna Express Train
A fire near the railroad blocked the Sofia-Varna express train. The fire broke out in the area between Covenant and Karnobat. Dry grasses and shrubs are burning, NOVA reported.
BDZ reports that passengers will be taken on buses.
The other scheduled trains were completely canceled.
