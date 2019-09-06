Bulgaria Offers the Cheapest Alcohol in the EU

The European Statistical Agency compared the price of alcoholic beverages in the European Union (EU) countries, finding that alcohol addiction is the most expensive in Finland and the cheapest in Romania and Bulgaria.

"When comparing the price level in EU countries with the average price index (100), the results show that the prices of alcoholic beverages (spirits, wine, and beer) are highest in Finland (with a price index 182), followed by Ireland (177) and Sweden (152), "said a statement from the agency analyzing prices for 2018.

The five most expensive countries in this category also include Greece and the United Kingdom.

At the same time, prices are lowest in Bulgaria and Romania (both with a price level index of 74).

France, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Spain, Czech Republic, and Hungary are also below the average European price index.

